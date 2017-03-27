Police Bust Panicking Drug Trafficker

On March 24, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. two cruisers were travelling on Grey Street heading to the Police Station for a detail when they observed a man exiting a residence on Grey Street and panicking as soon as he observed the cruisers and quickly went to run back towards the residence however the door was locked. The male was observed running into a cab that seemed to be waiting for someone at this residence. The officers stopped and investigated the suspicious man. Investigation revealed that the accused had an outstanding Bench Warrant for Fail to Attend. The accused was removed from the taxi. Officers also seized a large quantity of crack cocaine and cocaine from the accused. In total 196 grams of crack cocaine and cocaine were seized. The estimated street value of the seizure of drugs is$19,600.00. The accused is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

