17 year old Brantford Woman Charged With Stolen Vehicle

On March 23, 2017 at around 1:30 p.m. a Community Patrol Officer while on routine patrol observed a muddied black GM Yukon in a driveway on Fifth Avenue. The vehicle appeared to have had a recent paint job done as there were red markings which could be seen underneath the black paint. Further investigation revealed that the Yukon had been reported stolen to Haldimand County OPP on March 13, 2017 and the original paint colour when stolen was red. The vehicle had been spray painted black to avoid detection. The driver’s side door locks had also been punched. The licence plates attached to the Yukon when recovered were not registered to the Yukon and had been reported stolen from Welland. The Original plates belonging to the stolen Yukon were found inside the vehicle. Two other stolen licence plates were recovered inside the stolen vehicle. The licence plates had been reported stolen from Brantford and the Cambridge area.

The Community Patrol Officer continued his investigation and located video surveillance of a female connected to the stolen vehicle. The Officer was able to identify the female and as a result of this investigation a 17 year old female was arrested on March 27, 2017 at an address in Brantford.

The accused a 17 year old Brantford woman is charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000.00 and Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000.00 X3

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with Officer in Charge Undertaking with a future court date.

