Daily
National News

Manitoba First Nation sues Ottawa, province over outstanding land claim

March 28, 2017 24 views

WINNIPEG- A Manitoba reserve is suing Ottawa and the province over a 21-year-old land claim agreement.

The Roseau River First Nation says terms of the decades-old deal promised that between 5,800 and 16,000 acres would be set aside as reserve property.

The lawsuit alleges only one per cent of the minimum agreement has been fulfilled, and that it was supposed to be completed by 2011.

The suit also says in the meantime, both levels of governments and their Crown corporations have disposed of surplus lands without consulting Roseau River.

The lawsuit contends the governments have acted in “an arbitrary, oppressive and high-handed manner, with complete disregard for the long-standing rights and entitlements of the First Nation.”

The claim is seeking general, equitable and punitive damages.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Tribes’ battle over Dakota Access pipeline not over

March 28, 2017 102

By Blake Nicholson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.-American Indian tribes fighting the $3.8 billion Dakota Access…

Read more
Daily

Newly chosen Senate Tory leader to look at Beyak comments on residential schools

March 28, 2017 27

By Jordan Press THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The newly minted leader of the Conservatives in the Senate…

Read more

Leave a Reply