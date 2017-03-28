Missing Brant County youth found

COUNTY of BRANT, ON) -A Brant County youth missing since Monday, March 27 2017 has been found.

Brant County OPP were advised of a missing youth on Monday March 27, 2017 approximately at 10:15 p.m.

OPP investigators were advised at approximately 5:00 p.m. that Treyton Moore, 13, had been located by a member of the public. He has been safely returned to his family. OPP did not indicate where Moore was found.

The youth was last seen walking from the area of Fairfield Road near Maple Avenue South area in the County of Brant.

The OPP would like to thank the community and our media partners for assisting to bring this incident to a happy conclusion.

