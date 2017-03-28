SOCIAL MEDIA POST CAUSES CONCERN AT HIGH SCHOOL

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is reminding the public to “think before you post” after a social media post intended as “a joke” caused alarm and concern for staff and students at Mackinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Monday March 20, 2017 at 6:15 p.m., OPP responded to a weapons complaint after school staff and parents reported a concerning image and comment posted on a social media site.

Witnesses reported the image displayed a female holding, what appeared to be a firearm, with the comment “don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Staff members at Mackinnon Park Secondary School were able to identify the female in the photo as one of their students.

OPP investigation determined that two female students were involved.

The female students were located and spoken to, and their parents were notified.

Both female students told police they only intended the image and comment post as a joke and realized it had gone too far.

The alleged firearm in the photo was located and determined to be an “air soft” pistol.

OPP were able to determine that there was no cause for public safety.

The matter is being dealt with by school staff.

“People need to really think of the consequences before they post comments and images on social media. These students may have intended the social media post to be a joke, but there is simply no joke about this.”- Constable Rod LeClair, Haldimand County OPP.

