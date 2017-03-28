Tribes’ battle over Dakota Access pipeline not over

By Blake Nicholson

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BISMARCK, N.D.-American Indian tribes fighting the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline said Tuesday that the pumping of oil into the pipe under their water source is a blow, but it doesn’t end their legal battle. Industry groups say the imminent flow of oil through the pipeline is good news for energy and infrastructure.

The comments come after Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners said Monday that it has placed oil in a section of the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir that’s upstream from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. It was the final piece of construction for a pipeline that will carry crude from western North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields 1,200 miles (1930 kilometres) through South Dakota and Iowa to a distribution point near Patoka, Illinois. The pipeline should be fully operational in about three weeks, according to company spokeswoman Vicki Granado.

“We need to build pipelines, roads, rail and transmission lines to grow our economy and secure our nation’s energy future,” North Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven said.

Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier said Sioux tribes in the Dakotas still believe they ultimately will persuade a judge to shut down the pipeline that they maintain threatens cultural sites, drinking water and religion.

“My people are here today because we have survived in the face of the worst kind of challenges,” he said. “The fact that oil is flowing under our life-giving waters is a blow, but it hasn’t broken us.”

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault called oil under the lake “a setback, and a frightening one at that.” But he and Phillip Ellis, spokesman for the Earthjustice environmental law non-profit, which is representing that tribe, said they are confident in the court case.

“The flow of oil under Lake Oahe is a temporary reminder of the pain this pipeline has perpetrated to those that have stood with Standing Rock and the devastation it has wreaked on sacred tribal sites, but hope remains,” Ellis said.

ETP maintains the pipeline is safe and disputes the tribes’ claims.

The legal battle isn’t confined to the Dakotas. In Iowa, the state chapter of the Sierra Club and a group of landowners are appealing a lawsuit challenging the pipeline to the Iowa Supreme Court. The crux of that dispute is whether the pipeline benefits the public in that state and whether the government was right to allow ETP to use eminent domain to obtain land for the project.

“Resistance is more than just the Lake Oahe crossing,” said environmental lawyer Carolyn Raffensperger, executive director of the Science and Environmental Health Network and chairwoman of the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club.

ETP wrapped up construction on the pipeline this month after receiving permission from the U.S. government in February for the Lake Oahe work, which had been held up several months by protests and the legal dispute. The Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Missouri River for the government, rescinded a planned environmental study that President Barack Obama’s administration had ordered and gave ETP permission to complete the pipeline at the urging of President Donald Trump.

“This is a public triumph for President Trump and his commitment to support U.S energy and economic development,” said Craig Stevens, spokesman for the MAIN Coalition, made up of agriculture, business and labour entities that benefit from Midwest infrastructure projects.

Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, a trade group that represents nearly 500 energy companies including ETP, said the pipeline will “have a significant impact on Bakken transportation going forward.”

North Dakota is the second-biggest oil producer in the U.S., after Texas. At capacity, the pipeline will be able to transport half of the state’s daily oil production of about 1 million barrels.

Once the oil reaches Patoka, Illinois, it will be pumped into an existing pipeline that will take it to terminals in Texas, according to Granado, the ETP spokeswoman.

ETP has said in court documents that it has long-term transportation contracts with nine companies to ship oil through the pipeline. It could move enough oil to fill 500 or more railroad cars each day, according to the company. It is generally cheaper to move oil by pipeline than by rail, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

A timeline of the Dakota Access oil pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D.- Notable events in the dispute over the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Dec. 2014 -Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners applies to the federal government to build the 1,200-mile Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to an existing pipeline in Illinois. The pipeline is projected to cost $3.8 billion and carry half a million barrels of oil daily. The proposed route skirts the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s reservation and crosses under Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota that serves as the tribe’s drinking water source.

March 2016- Iowa regulators approve the pipeline, making it the fourth and final state to grant permission.

April 2016-Opponents establish a camp at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers in southern North Dakota for peaceful protest. Camps in the area would later swell to thousands of people.

July 2016- The Army Corps of Engineers grants pipeline permits at more than 200 water crossings. The Standing Rock Sioux sues. The Cheyenne River, Oglala and Yankton Sioux tribes later join the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

Aug. 10 -North Dakota authorities make the first arrests of protesters. The total has since surpassed 750, including actress Shailene Woodley and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

Sept. 9 -U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg denies an attempt by the Standing Rock Sioux to halt pipeline construction.

The same day, the Army, the Department of Justice and the Interior Department declare that construction bordering or under Lake Oahe won’t go forward pending further review.

Nov. 20, 21- Authorities use tear gas, rubber bullets and water sprays on protesters who they say assaulted officers with rocks and burning logs at a blockaded bridge, in one of the most violent clashes of the protest. At least 17 protesters are taken to hospitals. One officer was injured when struck in the head with a rock.

Dec. 4- Assistant Army Secretary for Civil Works Jo-Ellen Darcy declines to allow the pipeline to be built under Lake Oahe in part because she says alternate routes need to be considered. Energy Transfer Partners calls the decision politically motivated and accuses President Barack Obama’s administration of delaying the matter until he leaves office.

Jan. 18, 2017-The Army Corps launches a full environmental study of the pipeline’s disputed Lake Oahe crossing that could take up to two years to complete. Boasberg, the federal judge, rejects an ETP request to stop the study.

Jan. 24- President Donald Trump signs executive actions to advance the construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

Feb. 8 – The Army forgoes further study and grants an easement necessary to complete the pipeline and the company immediately begins drilling under Lake Oahe. The two tribes challenge the move in court two days later.

Feb. 13-_ A federal judge in Washington denies the tribes’

request for an emergency order halting construction of the pipeline, saying he’ll consider it more fully at a Feb. 27 hearing.

Feb. 22-23 -Authorities clear out the last remaining holdouts in the main protest camps in southern North Dakota in advance of spring flooding season.

March 7 -Boasberg again declines to temporarily stop construction. The tribes appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

March 10- Pipeline opponents rally in Washington, D.C., demonstrating outside the White House and Trump’s Washington hotel.

March 18 – The appeals court refuses to grant an emergency order stopping oil from flowing through the pipeline.

March 20 – ETP announces “co-ordinated physical attacks” along the pipeline. Authorities in South Dakota and Iowa confirm people apparently used a torch to burn holes through empty sections of the pipeline at aboveground shut-off valve sites.

March 27 – ETP says it has pumped oil into the disputed section of pipe under Lake Oahe and is preparing to put the full line into service.

