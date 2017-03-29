Local News

Budget 2017: Millions in indigenous funding may never see light of day

March 29, 2017 46 views

“The chronic failure of the health care system for First Nations across NAN territory has left our communities in a state of crisis. It is nothing short of a national tragedy that First Nations lack access to even the most basic health services. Children are dying and lives are at risk – the system simply isn’t working,” said Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler. “Our proposal for health transformation isn’t about revising policy or trying o fix a broken system; it’s a completely new and necessary approach to the total transformation of health care in our communities.”     By Lynda Powless Editor Liberal government promises of hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to indigenous communities, organizations and programs in last week’s 2017 budget may never see the light of day….

