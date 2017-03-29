Local News

Community Gets Involved in Ontario Works Pilot

March 29, 2017 54 views

By: Chris Pimentel WRITER The Ontario government is introducing a pilot program that is going to allow for people to have their welfare cheques doubled, and with no restrictions on what they can spend it on. Sandy Porter, director of Ontario Works along with consultant Patrick Kent organized two meetings at the community hall last week to hear public feedback on the proposed pilot program. It was a light crowd at the community hall but the opinions were strong. “I think this could be the worst thing to happen to our community because we already have enough young people that don’t want to work” said one women. However, Leslie Cochran had a different idea. “Basic income may allow people to find greater meaning and purpose than just work. From a…

