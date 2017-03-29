Local News

A day in Kana: ta is fun…oh and educational too

March 29, 2017 44 views
Dallas Squire takes teachers thorugh the Kana:ta Village longhouse (Photo by Christ Pimentel)

By: Chris Pimentel Writer KANA:TA- “All I want to do is have fun!” That’s what one child shouted with enthusiasm as his classmates from The Everlasting Tree School were busy playing lacrosse at Kana: ta Village on March 22nd. Their day was filled with cultural learning experiences that classrooms will get when they come visit the village. Before the class was outside playing they listen to stories from Tom Porter. Porter is a well know and respected elder Mohawk Elder, Tom Porter (Sakikwenio’nkwas) is the founder, director and spiritual leader of Kanatsiohareke Mohawk Community , near Fonda New York on the traditional homelands of the Mohawks. He said he was at Kana:ta village to help Haudenosaunee youth with teachings and “to incorporate our world view from traditions.” Speaker, teacher, translator,…

