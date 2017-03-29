Local News
Enbridge refuses to consult as protest stalls work

March 29, 2017 318 views
Enbridge refusal to consult holds up maintenance, protesters say By Chris Pimentel Writer ANCASTER-A week ago a Six Nations man quietly drove his truck onto a farmer’s field where Enbridge Pipelines Inc., has been undertaking maintenance work on the controversial Line 10 pipeline that winds its way through south western Ontario. Todd Williams is one of two men who faced off legally with the pipeline giant over indigenous treaty rights two weeks ago. An Ontario Superior Court grant an injunction against him and another man for setting rabbit traps on the property and blocking entrance to the site. The court ruling didn’t sit well with Williams but last week he went back to the site to remove his rabbit traps as ordered by the court. Now a week later he…

