Local News

Judge rules against UPS in untaxed cigarette case

March 29, 2017 83 views

By Tom Hays THE ASSOCIATED RESS NEW YORK- A federal judge ruled Friday that UPS ignored “red flags’’ that its brown trucks were being used to transport untaxed cigarettes from Indian reservations, but stopped short of imposing a $873 million penalty that regulators sought in the civil case. U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest in Manhattan found Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. liable in a 2015 lawsuit filed by New York City and New York state that accused it of having a corporate culture that favoured sales opportunities over a responsibility to following regulations helping New York enforce tax law. UPS, the nation’s largest delivery company, “knew that certain customers were high risk, indeed, at times it said so,’’ Forrest said in a written decision. “UPS had the means to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Enbridge refuses to consult as protest stalls work
Local News

Enbridge refuses to consult as protest stalls work

March 29, 2017 318

Enbridge refusal to consult holds up maintenance, protesters say By Chris Pimentel Writer ANCASTER-A week ago…

Read more
Local News

Budget 2017: Millions in indigenous funding may never see light of day

March 29, 2017 47

“The chronic failure of the health care system for First Nations across NAN territory has left…

Read more