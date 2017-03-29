Six Nations Police Execute Search Warrant

On Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, at 8:00 P.M., the Six Nations Police Service executed a search warrant for drugs at 2882 4th Line Road, the residence of Mary Longboat and Vernon Hill.

Officers seized a number of plastic baggies containing marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The lone male occupant of the house was arrested.

Vernon Hill (63 yrs) of Ohsweken is charged with Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. Due to a medical condition Mr. Hill was released from custody on a Promise To Appear with a court date of Friday, May 26th, 2017

