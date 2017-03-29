Tims robbed

Six Nations Police are asking anyone with information to contact them after Tim Horton’s was hit by an armed robber early Thursday morning.No one was injured in the robbery that occurred at about 1:28 a.m. Thursday March 23rd, at the Tim Hortons on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken.Six Nations Police said at about 1:20 a.m. a male walked into the coffee shop and handed an employee a note that read “this is a robbery” and said he had a gun. The employee gave the suspect the money from the cash register and the male left the restaurant on foot. No one was injured and no one else was threatened during the robbery despite there being other patrons inside. The suspect walked outside and was picked up by a small, silver, hatch…



