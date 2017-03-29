Local News

Tims robbed

March 29, 2017 56 views

Six Nations Police are asking anyone with information to contact them after Tim Horton’s was hit by an armed robber early Thursday morning.No one was injured in the robbery that occurred at about 1:28 a.m. Thursday March 23rd, at the Tim Hortons on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken.Six Nations Police said at about 1:20 a.m. a male walked into the coffee shop and handed an employee a note that read “this is a robbery” and said he had a gun. The employee gave the suspect the money from the cash register and the male left the restaurant on foot. No one was injured and no one else was threatened during the robbery despite there being other patrons inside. The suspect walked outside and was picked up by a small, silver, hatch…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Enbridge refuses to consult as protest stalls work
Local News

Enbridge refuses to consult as protest stalls work

March 29, 2017 318

Enbridge refusal to consult holds up maintenance, protesters say By Chris Pimentel Writer ANCASTER-A week ago…

Read more
Local News

Budget 2017: Millions in indigenous funding may never see light of day

March 29, 2017 46

“The chronic failure of the health care system for First Nations across NAN territory has left…

Read more