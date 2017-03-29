Local News

Tribes’ battle over Dakota Access pipeline not over

March 29, 2017 47 views

By Blake Nicholson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.-American Indian tribes fighting the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline said Tuesday that the pumping of oil into the pipe under their water source is a blow, but it doesn’t end their legal battle. Industry groups say the imminent flow of oil through the pipeline is good news for energy and infrastructure. The comments come after Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners said Monday that it has placed oil in a section of the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir that’s upstream from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. It was the final piece of construction for a pipeline that will carry crude from western North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields 1,200 miles (1930 kilometres) through South Dakota and Iowa to a distribution…

