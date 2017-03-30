Daily
National News

Conservative senator’s comments on residential schools ‘unfortunate’: O’Leary

March 30, 2017 55 views

OTTAWA -One of the perceived front-runners in the Conservative leadership race is calling Sen. Lynn Beyak’s comments about

residential schools “unfortunate”, but Kevin O’Leary is stopping short of saying he’d kick her out of caucus.

In an interview today with The Canadian Press, O’Leary says he assumes Beyak is a good person, and would talk to her about what he calls a “very embarrassing” situation.

During the interview, however, O’Leary initially seemed unfamiliar with both the controversy swirling around Beyak and the history of residential schools in Canada.

Earlier this month, Beyak touched off a firestorm of outrage when she said some good had come out of the government-funded, church-operated schools, which subjected generations of indigenous children to sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

NDP indigenous affairs critic Romeo Saganash, a residential school survivor himself, is urging interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose to kick Beyak out of the Tory caucus.

A spokesperson for Ambrose says Beyak’s views do not reflect the Conservative position on residential schools, and that the interim leader finds her opinions “unexplainable.”-THE CANADIAN PRESS-

 

