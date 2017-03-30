Two children, one adult killed in head on crash on Highway Six, condolences are pouring in

By Lynda Powless

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Families and friends rushed to Highway 6 Wednesday night, climbing through ditches and running through fields to help when they learned a van that was full of children from the Mississauga of New Credit had been struck head on by another vehicle.

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate the two vehicle collision on Highway 6 Wednesday night that has claimed the lives of two young girls, the driver of the second vehicle and sent four other children to hospital.

OPP said the accident occurred Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at about 9:04 p.m., on Highway 6 between Fifth and Fourth Line Roads . OPP, Six Nations Police, Haldimand County Fire Services, Six Nations Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics all responded to collision involving two vehicles.

New Credit Chief Stacey LaForme said Thursday morning “We have suffered a tragic loss in this community. We are so small that we are all affected by this . We will sit down together to talk about how we can move forward. There were two vans coming home from laser tag in Hamilton when the collision occurred. We have shut down classes but the school has remained opened for the teachers and we are providing counselling for them as well,” he said at a press conference this morning.

OPP said a passenger van being operated by a 27-year-old male of Mississauga of The New Credit First Nation along with seven youths varying in age were travelling southbound on Highway 6. A motor vehicle being operated by a 21-year-old male from Six Nations of the Grand River was travelling northbound when the driver collided head-on with the southbound van.

One of the two vehicles rolled after the impact, ending up on the highway’s west ditch, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

Police said as a result of the collision a 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl, both of Mississauga of The New Credit First Nation and the 21-year-old male who was travelling northbound, suffered serious life threatening injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. Four other youths travelling in the van were sent to hospital with varying injuries.

Others injured in the collision were taken to both Hagersville Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital, ORNGE air ambulance service said. Extent of injuries is not known.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Sanchuk said. Though Hwy. 6 was closed in the area for several hours, it reopened at about 5 a.m., OPP said. Turtle Island News has learned the vehicle that crashed into the van may have been involved in an accident on Cayuga Road just prior to the fatal accident. A woman and a daughter travelling on Cayuga road may have been rear ended by the vehicle earlier.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

The identity of the deceased’s is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. But condolences have been pouring in to the families on the community’s Facebook page, where updates on the situation were posted overnight.

Haldimand-Norfolk Victim Services have been contacted.

Highway 6 was closed between Fourth Line and Fifth Line to allow for further investigation.

OPP will be meeting with the Mississauga of First Nation community this morning at the community hall. A sacred fire has been lit at the New Credit ball diamond for the two girls lost.

Turtle Island News wishes to express its condolences to all affected by this tragedy.

