Indigenous mobile crisis team for Manitoba introduced by grand chief

WINNIPEG-Manitoba First Nations have rolled out the first provincewide indigenous mobile crisis team.

Sheila North Wilson, grand chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, says the team’s first assignment occurred hours before Thursday’s formal announcement.

Three team members were headed to Norway House Cree Nation after a gang-related shooting in the northern community in which a child was almost hit.

Meanwhile, work continues in Winnipeg to set up a crisis hotline for which MKO will co-ordinate calls and deploy the team in response to First Nations calls for help.

The seven-member team is drawn from the ranks of veteran mental health workers in Manitoba’s indigenous communities.

The initiative is part of a three-year, $10 million program in which six more teams are being created to set up mental health prevention programs for the province’s 63 First Nations.

