Officer Struck by Fleeing Drive

On March 29, 2017 at 3:06 a.m. a citizen called 911 to report a possible impaired driver on a lot on Erie Avenue (200 block). It was reported that the accused was driving a truck erratically on the lot. While officers were on the way the caller advised that a concerned citizen had approached the driver of the truck and that the driver exited his vehicle and started fighting with the citizen. An officer arrived and approached the parties on foot. The accused driver jumped into the driver’s seat; left the driver’s side door fully opened and started the truck. The officer approached the driver and told him to stop what he was doing and get out of the vehicle. The accused revved the engine in order to flee however the truck was in park. The Officer seized the opportunity to arrest and remove the driver from the vehicle and took hold of the accused. The accused immediately placed the vehicle in reverse and the officer was struck by the driver’s side door that was left opened. The Officer was dragged with the vehicle and fortunately was able to propel himself away from the moving truck. The accused continued reversing at a high rate of speed and collided with a large industrial sized garbage bin which at impact propelled the bin 30 feet into a brick wall. The vehicle fled away at a high rate of speed. A broadcast alert was given out to all BPS officers regarding the truck and the dangerous manner in which he was driving.

Also at this time BPS communications had received a 911 call from a homeowner on Salisbury Avenue. The caller had recently been woken up by noises in her home and discovered that someone had broken into the house and stole several sets of car keys. A vehicle parked in their driveway was also found to have been entered and rummaged through and their Dodge Ram pickup truck had been stolen. The stolen truck was the same truck involved with the incident on Erie Avenue.

At approximately 3:19 an officer observed the suspect truck travelling on Allenby towards Erie Avenue. The truck was observed side swiping a parked vehicle on Allenby Avenue. The truck was not pursued given the dangerous manner in which the driver was travelling.

While officers kept watch for the truck in various locations one officer observed the stolen truck parked out front of a variety store on Market Street. The officer pulled up in front of the vehicle attempting to block it

in a diagonal direction to the curb. The accused immediately reversed and was able to maneuver away. A second officer observed the truck in the area of Chatham Street. The officer who attempted to stop the vehicle on Market Street anticipated where the truck might travel to and parked his vehicle on West Street. Another officer observed the truck headed in the direction of the parked officers vehicle. The officer was able to deploy a tire deflation device which struck the passengers tire of the stolen vehicle. The officer could hear the tire deflating as it drove past him.

The accused truck sped away. Investigation revealed that the accused had travelled to Smiths Lane in the north end and abandoned the heavily damaged truck. Shortly before 6:00 a.m. an observant citizen telephoned the BPS to report a Dodge Ram pickup truck abandoned on the road with the rear end smashed up and that one of the rear wheels had no tire and had just the rim exposed.

As a result of this investigation officers identified the driver and attended his home on Erie Avenue around 6:15 a.m. The accused was arrested without incident.

CUTHBERTSON, Jessie, Ray, 20 years of age of Brantford is charged with the following offences;

Escape Lawful Custody,

Fail to Remain (CCC) X2,

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime,

Utter Threats

Drive while under suspension (HTA),

Fail to Comply with Probation

Assault,

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident,

Assault Peace Officer with Weapon,

Operation of Motor Vehicle while Disqualified,

Flight from Police,

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Theft,

Fail to Comply with Probation

Mischief,

Trespass by Night

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing

The officer selflessly and without hesitation put himself in danger with intentions to stop and prevent any further danger to the public. We are thankful that he received only minor injuries.

Add Your Voice