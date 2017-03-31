OPP CHARGE DRIVER WITH RACING

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) County of Brant OPP have charged a 24 year old male with racing after police stopped a motor vehicle Colborne Street East in the County of Brant, Ontario.

On March 22, 2017 police observed a motor vehicle that appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed on Colborne Street East. The vehicle recorded a reading on radar of more than 50 km/h over the posted 80 km/h zone.

Police have charged 24 year old Shane HINDS of the City of Brantford, Ontario with Racing a motor vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Aggressive driving is one of the “Big Four” driving behaviours that contribute to road fatalities in Ontario and that the OPP targets as part of its Provincial Traffic Safety Program (PTSP), in their efforts to save lives.

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford, Ontario at a later date to answer to the charges.

