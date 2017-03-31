Outreach tour in advance of murdered, missing women inquiry stops in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG-The families of missing and murdered indigenous women have met face-to-face with members of the national inquiry team in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, a group of about 25 people, made up of families who have lost loved ones, as well as members of support organizations, were able to ask questions directly to inquiry representatives.

The meeting was the last stop on the MMIW Outreach Tour organized by Kevin Hart, the regional chief of Assembly of First Nations Manitoba.

The long-awaited inquiry will hold its first hearing with families on May 29 in Whitehorse.

The Liberal government has earmarked $53.8 million for the study over two years.

Hart said the pre-inquiry outreach is important in order to get all the necessary information to the families that will take part.

“Obviously there is a lot of misinformation out there, at the same time there is a lot of un-information going out there to all the families,” he added.

Hart added it’s encouraging to see all different kinds of organizations inside the various communities are working with families to make sure they are supported through the inquiry process.

“We look forward to this upcoming national inquiry because we know there are a lot of families that want to address this national tragedy that’s happened to our women and girls,” he said.

So far the tour has stopped in nine communities including Norway House, Cross Lake, Thompson, The Pas, Dauphin, Brandon, Portage La Prairie, Sagkeeng and Winnipeg.

