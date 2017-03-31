Police Surround House and Arrest Six Nations Man

On March 30, 2017 shortly before 4:00 p.m. Officers from Team Shutdown observed a stolen truck pull into a driveway on West Street and the driver (accused) attend inside the home. BPS Uniform officers attended and assisted with the investigation. Investigation revealed that the truck, a Ford F150 had been stolen from the Hamilton area on March 28th, 2017. Through investigation the accused was identified. The accused was also wanted on outstanding warrants for offences such as assault with a weapon, Break and Enter, intimidation with violence and possession of stolen property. The BPS made attempts to communicate with persons inside the home and encouraged the accused to turn himself over into the custody of police. These attempts were not successful. Team Shutdown then began the process of applying for a search warrant to enter the home and arrest the accused. BPS units including the ERT and Canine attended in the area to safeguard in the interest of public and officer safety while the warrant was being sought. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. officers were granted permission and received a warrant to enter the home. Minutes after this the accused was observed running out of the home in an attempt to escape. Officers arrested the accused after a brief foot chase. The accused was found in possession of two screw drivers and two bags of marijuana with a total weight of 17.7 grams. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service and is charged with;

Possession of a Controlled Substances x2, Fail to Comply with Recognizance, Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 and Possession of Break In Instruments. The accused also stands charged in relation to several outstanding warrants for arrest.

A second truck located on the property was also seized and is being investigated to determine the status of the vehicle. The truck identification number had been tampered with and the truck body had been recently spray painted. Investigation continues. The accused, Michel Blair MCNAUGHTON, 28 years of age of Six Nations was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Team Shutdown is a cross-jurisdictional initiative involving a collaborative effort with 5 police services being, BPS, Hamilton P.S, Halton P.S, O.P.P and Six Nations officers. Members of Team Shutdown work together to stop vehicle theft.

ONLINE REPORTING http://www.brantfordpolice.ca/online-reporting

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at:

https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

“Together we can build a Stronger and Safer Community”

Add Your Voice