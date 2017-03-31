Police

Six Nations Man Charged With Impaired

March 31, 2017 1129 views

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by an alert citizen reporting an erratic driver on Sour Springs Road in the County of Brant at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 25, 2017.

Police attended the area and located the vehicle. It was determined through investigation that the driver of the blue 2012 Chevrolet was to be impaired by alcohol.

 

Police arrested 56-year-old driver Brian PORTER of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

  • Driving While Ability Impaired, contrary to Section 253(1)(a)
  • Driving a motor vehicle with More than 80 mgs, of Alcohol in Blood contrary to Section 253(1)(b)

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.

 

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

