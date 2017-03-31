Vehicle involved in Highway 6 crash that killed three may have been involved in earlier accident

By Lynda Powless

Editor

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – One of the two vehicles involved in a head-on crash that killed three people on Highway Six Wednesday night may have been involved in an earlier hit and run car accident on Six Nations of the Grand River.

Six Nations Police investigating a hit and run accident on Cayuga Road, south of 5th Line Road , that occurred at about 9:01 p.m. found debris at the hit and run scene, including a license plate that may match the four door Toyota that had crashed into a passenger van filled with children in the fatal accident on Highway 6 just minutes after the hit and run.

Six Nations Staff Sgt Marwood White said OPP investigating the Highway 6 fatal accident “were made aware of this incident that night.”

Six Nations Police responded to the hit run after receiving a report that a vehicle had been rear ended by another vehicle that then fled the scene, Wednesday, March 29th at about 9:01 p.m, just minutes before the fatal two car collision on Highway 6.

Six Nations Police found a black sport utility vehicle on the should of the road with minor rear end damage. The female driver had been alone in her vehicle and was not injured. The driver told police that the other vehicle, only described as a van type vehicle, turned around and drove away south bound toward 4th Line Road.

Staff Sgt White said while enroute to the hit and run accident, several Six Nation Police(SNP) officers responded to an Ontario Provincial Police call of a serious motor vehicle accident on Highway 6 near 5th Line Road. After assisting the OPP on Highway 6, SNP officers resumed their investigation of the hit and run and located the debris at the scene of the hit and run along with a licence plate which matched the four door Toyota involved in the fatal accident on Highway 6. OPP were notified.

OPP Constable Rodney Leclair said OPP are investigating any connection. “The collision investigation is still ongoing. That information has not been confirmed but investigators are working on determining whether the incidents were connected.”

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate the two vehicle collision on Highway 6 Wednesday night that has claimed the lives of two young girls, one 12 the other 14,both passengers in a van, and the 21-year-old driver of the second vehicle. Five other children were sent to hospital.

The 12-year-old female has been identified as Grace King of Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation. The 14-year-old female has been identified as Waagosh Secord of Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation. The 21-year-old male killed in the crash has been identified as Wyatt Martin of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

Three of the children injured in the van accident on March 29th have been released from hospital into the care of their families. Two children remain in the pediatric intensive care unit.

OPP said the accident occurred Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at about 9:04 p.m., on Highway 6 between Fifth and Fourth Line Roads . OPP, Six Nations Police, Haldimand County Fire Services, Six Nations Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics all responded to collision involving two vehicles.

Two New Credit community vans carrying a total of 15 children had been out for an evening of laser tag in Hamilton and were on their way home at the time of the accident. Word of the crash spread quickly through both New Credit and Six Nations.

Families and friends rushed to Highway 6 Wednesday night after learning of the crash. Climbing through ditches and running through fields to try to help when they learned a van that was full of children from the Mississauga of New Credit had been struck head on by another vehicle.

New Credit Chief Stacey Laforme said Thursday morning “We have suffered a tragic loss in this community. We are so small that we are all affected by this . We will sit down together to talk about how we can move forward. There were two vans coming home from laser tag in Hamilton when the collision occurred. We have shut down classes but the school has remained opened for the teachers and we are providing counselling for them as well.”

OPP said a passenger van being operated by a 27-year-old male of Mississauga of The New Credit First Nation along with seven youths, varying in age, were travelling southbound on Highway 6. Wyatt Martin, 21 of Six Nations, was driving a 4 door Toyota northbound when he collided head-on with the southbound van.

The passenger van rolled after the impact, ending up on the highway’s west ditch, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

Police said as a result of the collision Grace King, 12, and Waagosh Secord, 14, both of Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, and Wyatt Martin, the 21-year-old male who was travelling northbound, suffered serious life threatening injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. Five other youths travelling in the van were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Others injured in the collision were taken to both Hagersville Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital, ORNGE air ambulance service said.

Though Hwy. 6 was closed in the area for several hours, it reopened at about 5 a.m., OPP said. Turtle Island News reported Thursday the vehicle that crashed into the van may have been involved in an accident on Cayuga Road just prior to the fatal accident. A woman travelling on Cayuga road may have been rear ended by the same vehicle prior to the Highway 6 crash.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the Highway 6 investigation.

Condolences have been pouring in to the families on the community’s Facebook page.

Haldimand-Norfolk Victim Services have been contacted. A sacred fire has been lit at the New Credit ball diamond for the two girls lost.

A Go Fund Me page has been established to help the families at https://www.gofundme.com/mncfnfamilies

Turtle Island News wishes to express our condolences to all affected by this tragedy.

