17 Year Old Teenager Involved In Hit and Run

On April 1, 2017 at approximately 1:15 a.m. a 17 year old Brantford man while riding his motorcycle with no helmet struck a parked car on Sixth Avenue. The accused failed to remain at the scene of the accident and pushed his motorcycle to the area of Sixth Avenue and Sanderson Avenue. The owner of the truck had heard the collision and observed the youth picking up his motorcycle and start walking down the street. The owner of the truck exited his residence and yelled towards the accused who after was unable to start his motorcycle abandoned the bike and fled the scene. Officers attended the address of the accused and had conversation with him. The accused displayed signs of impairment and was arrested. The accused was taken to the Brantford Police Service where he provided samples of his breath. The accused a 17 year old Brantford man is charged with Impaired Driving – Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle and Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle over 80mgs, Breach of Probation (YCJA), Drive Motor Vehicle No Licence under the HTA, Fail to Remain (HTA), Fail to Wear a Proper Helmet on a Motorcycle. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with Officer in Charge.

