OPP Execute Search Warrant

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Canine Services Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), have arrested and charged four (4) males after executing a search warrant at an Old Main Street, Waterford, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, March 31, 2017 members of the OPP attended the Old Main Street address and executed a search warrant.

During the course of the search warrant, police took four (4) males into custody without incident and recovered a large quantity of illicit drugs.

As a result, police have charged 58-year-old Mark Eugene MUNN of Norfolk County Ontario with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Charged with the following offences is 43-year-old Matthew Paul HANLEY of Brant County Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Codeine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone

Possession of Marihuana

Charged with possession of Cocaine and possession of Marihuana is 50-year-old Michael Anthony LONG of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Charged with possession of Cocaine and possession of Marihuana is 22-year-old Dustin Drake LIGHT of Norfolk County, Ontario.

All are to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice