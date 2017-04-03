Six Nations Police cruiser in collision with taxi

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident Friday, March 31, 2017 that involved one of their own cruisers and a taxi.

Six Nations Police said they were responding to a call for service at about 10:33 p.m. when the marked police vehicle collided with the taxi on Fourth Line Road in Ohsweken.

Six Nations Police said both vehicles were on 4th Line Road when the taxi, slowed suddenly and turned to the right, into a private driveway. Police said the police vehicle following attempted to brake and steer around the taxi but the police vehicle hit the taxi’s rear end.

Police said it was raining at the time and the road was wet.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

The Six Nations Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice