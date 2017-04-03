Daily
National News

Six Nations Police cruiser in collision with taxi

April 3, 2017 2512 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident Friday, March 31, 2017 that involved one of their own cruisers and a taxi.

Six Nations Police said they were responding to a call for service at about 10:33 p.m. when the marked police vehicle collided with the taxi on Fourth Line Road in Ohsweken.

Six Nations Police said both vehicles were on 4th Line Road when the taxi, slowed suddenly and turned to the right, into a private driveway.  Police said the police vehicle following attempted to brake and steer around the taxi but the police vehicle hit the taxi’s rear end.

Police said it was raining at the time and the road was wet.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage. There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

The Six Nations Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Younger sister of Tina Fontaine found safe and sound: Manitoba RCMP

April 4, 2017 48

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG -Manitoba RCMP say the younger sister of Tina Fontaine,…

Read more
Daily

Controversial tribal artifacts sale lures few bidders

April 4, 2017 47

By Thomas Adamson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS PARIS -An auction of precious tribal Kanak artifacts got a…

Read more

Leave a Reply