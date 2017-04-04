Alberta government introduces bill to help troubled northern school system

EDMONTON- Alberta is launching a plan to rescue a sprawling far-flung northern school division plagued by low graduation rates, absenteeism, and high teacher turnover.

Education Minister David Eggen introduced a bill in the legislature to change the governance plan of the Northland School Division and bring order to what officials say had become a confusing overlap of responsibilities.

The Northland Division makes up much of northern Alberta overseeing 23 schools and 2,700 students, most of whom are indigenous.

The division’s former 23-member board, made up of locally-elected representatives, was fired by the former Progressive Conservative government more than seven years ago.

The division has been run by a government-appointed trustee ever since, but Eggen’s bill will have it governed by a board of no more than 11 elected representatives.

The bill also sets up a committee of First Nations representatives to help trustees make decisions that reflect the region’s culture and diversity.

