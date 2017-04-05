Gun Store Opening in Six Nations

A Six Nations man is planning to open a gun store here after Six Nations Band Council approved his plan last week. Ryan Anderson, said there are strict restrictions he has to follow including security the guns, ammo, names and address of people who purchase guns from him and provide a secure location. He said he has to be able to physically secure the location, locking doors and windows as well as alarm the building and provide specific types of cabinets to store inventory.District Four Councillor Helen Miller was quick to question the need for such a store in Six Nations, “The last thing we need is for someone to be selling guns to our people.” Councillor Charlie Wayne Martin told council, “I have a license to hunt and carry….



