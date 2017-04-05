Local News

Gun Store Opening in Six Nations

April 5, 2017 69 views

A Six Nations man is planning to open a gun store here after Six Nations Band Council approved his plan last week. Ryan Anderson, said there are strict restrictions he has to follow including security the guns, ammo, names and address of people who purchase guns from him and provide a secure location. He said he has to be able to physically secure the location, locking doors and windows as well as alarm the building and provide specific types of cabinets to store inventory.District Four Councillor Helen Miller was quick to question the need for such a store in Six Nations, “The last thing we need is for someone to be selling guns to our people.” Councillor Charlie Wayne Martin told council, “I have a license to hunt and carry….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Emergency response workers carry a young boy to a waiting air ambulance after a van veered off Chiefswood Road into a ditch and flipped, ejecting a mother and two of her children. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized

April 5, 2017 83

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized after single vehicle crash, second major crash in four…

Read more
Jesse McAulay
Local News

Two Six Nations men rescue baby from burning car

April 5, 2017 87

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Jesse McAulay doesn’t see himself as a hero . But along with…

Read more