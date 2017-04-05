No answers on what was discussed at education meetings on Six Nations

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band council’s new education chairman has been holding little known public meetings in the past two weeks asking the small turnout during their sessions for their views on education. Former principal Audrey Powless Bomberry, in her first term as an elected councillor, has taken on the chairmanship of the band council education committee. Six Nations Band Council received $15,000 in funding through the Chiefs of Ontario to hold education related activities. The funds had to be spent by March 31, 2017. Powless–Bombery proposed to hold both public meetings and small focus group meetings with invited attendees to look at education issues here. She told band council she hired a consultant to draft questions for the sessions that were apparently held in the past two…
