Local News

No answers on what was discussed at education meetings on Six Nations

April 5, 2017 52 views

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Six Nations Band council’s new education chairman has been holding little known public meetings in the past two weeks asking the small turnout during their sessions for their views on education. Former principal Audrey Powless Bomberry, in her first term as an elected councillor, has taken on the chairmanship of the band council education committee. Six Nations Band Council received $15,000 in funding through the Chiefs of Ontario to hold education related activities. The funds had to be spent by March 31, 2017. Powless–Bombery proposed to hold both public meetings and small focus group meetings with invited attendees to look at education issues here. She told band council she hired a consultant to draft questions for the sessions that were apparently held in the past two…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Emergency response workers carry a young boy to a waiting air ambulance after a van veered off Chiefswood Road into a ditch and flipped, ejecting a mother and two of her children. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized

April 5, 2017 83

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized after single vehicle crash, second major crash in four…

Read more
Jesse McAulay
Local News

Two Six Nations men rescue baby from burning car

April 5, 2017 87

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Jesse McAulay doesn’t see himself as a hero . But along with…

Read more