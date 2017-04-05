Local News

Sapling and Flint gallery, business expansion for sisters

April 5, 2017 46 views
Jesse Brants’ silver and gold and wampum jewellery is stunning against the black backdrop.

Twindian Designs gets redesigned in a new store By Chris Pimentel Writer Dakota and Jesse Brant, they are many things, twins, firefighters, silversmiths, mothers, and entrepreneurs. The grand opening of their Sapling & Flint Designs Gallery on Friday, March 31st sparked a new path in their business growth that included a rebranding of their company from Twindian Designs to Sapling and Flint Gallery. Jesse Brant says they are trying to help Indigenous people reclaim their culture. “I wanted to go into contemporary clothing as well. I can’t go out and buy traditional clothing that represents me as a Haudenosaunee woman. There are designs out there but they are not culturally appropriate and that’s something we need as Indigenous people to claim for ourselves.” said Jesse Brant. And the impact was…

