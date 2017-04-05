Local News
Slider

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized

April 5, 2017 82 views
Emergency response workers carry a young boy to a waiting air ambulance after a van veered off Chiefswood Road into a ditch and flipped, ejecting a mother and two of her children. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized after single vehicle crash, second major crash in four days By Lynda Powless and Chris Pimentel Writers SIX NATIONS GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- Four people, including three children and the mother, are in hospital after a single vehicle roll over on Chiefswood Road south of Second Line Road Sunday exploded into fire spewing smoke and flames into the air. The crash at about 5:52 p.m. saw the driver, the mother of the three children, along with two young children ejected from the four door BMW sedan. The third child, an infant had been inside the vehicle in a baby car seat but had been rescued by a witness before emergency services arrived. Six Nations Police said a blue, 4 door, BMW sedan was found…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jesse McAulay
Local News

Two Six Nations men rescue baby from burning car

April 5, 2017 86

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Jesse McAulay doesn’t see himself as a hero . But along with…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Police in collision with taxi

April 5, 2017 81

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident Friday,…

Read more