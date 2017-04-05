Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized after single vehicle crash, second major crash in four days By Lynda Powless and Chris Pimentel Writers SIX NATIONS GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- Four people, including three children and the mother, are in hospital after a single vehicle roll over on Chiefswood Road south of Second Line Road Sunday exploded into fire spewing smoke and flames into the air. The crash at about 5:52 p.m. saw the driver, the mother of the three children, along with two young children ejected from the four door BMW sedan. The third child, an infant had been inside the vehicle in a baby car seat but had been rescued by a witness before emergency services arrived. Six Nations Police said a blue, 4 door, BMW sedan was found…