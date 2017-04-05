Local News

Six Nations Police in collision with taxi

April 5, 2017 81 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident Friday, March 31, 2017 that involved one of their own cruisers and a taxi. Six Nations Police said they were responding to a call for service at about 10:33 p.m. when the marked police vehicle collided with the taxi on Fourth Line Road in Ohsweken. Six Nations Police said both vehicles were on 4th Line Road when the taxi, slowed suddenly and turned to the right, into a private driveway. Police said the police vehicle following attempted to brake and steer around the taxi but the police vehicle hit the taxi’s rear end.Police said it was raining at the time and the road was wet. Both vehicles suffered minor damage. There were no passengers in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Emergency response workers carry a young boy to a waiting air ambulance after a van veered off Chiefswood Road into a ditch and flipped, ejecting a mother and two of her children. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized

April 5, 2017 83

Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized after single vehicle crash, second major crash in four…

Read more
Jesse McAulay
Local News

Two Six Nations men rescue baby from burning car

April 5, 2017 86

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Jesse McAulay doesn’t see himself as a hero . But along with…

Read more