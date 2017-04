Tribe Called Red grabs Juno Producer of the Year….

It was JUNO night in Canada and leading off the night of incredible excitement was Cree icon Buffy Sainte Marie, a JUNO veteran herself opening the night with the words “Welcome to unceded Algonquin territory.” The warm welcome couldn’t help but set the tone for what came next three time nominees and the 2017 Producers of the Year winners A Tribe Called Red! With the best of Canada’s music industry gathered in Ottawa Sunday night a nervous duo waited for the envelope to opened and the announcement, “Quantum Tangle” were 2017’s Indigenous music album of the year award winners sending the duo into screams and hugs as they headed up to the stage. The night itself was spectacular with a Tribe Called Red’s incredible opening performance that launched with a…



