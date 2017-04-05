Trudeau’s band/nation building, Wynne discrimination… is that what reconciliation looks like

Reconciliation is the tone of the day and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said nothing is more important to him than Canada’s relationship with indigenous people here. So much so he has established a ministerial working group on Canada’s constitutional and international obligations to Aboriginal Peoples. The minister’s committee, headed by Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, will review all laws and policies related to Indigenous People as well as operational practices…hmm operational practices??? Doesn’t sound very nation-like? But the aim appears to be,.to insure the Crown is meeting its constitutional obligations with respect to Aboriginal and treaty rights, adhering to international human rights standards, including the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and to support the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions Calls to Action. He says…