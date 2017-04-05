Local News

Two Six Nations men rescue baby from burning car

April 5, 2017 86 views
Jesse McAulay

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Jesse McAulay doesn’t see himself as a hero . But along with another man he risked his life Sunday evening to save a baby from a burning car just seconds before the single vehicle rollover on Chiefswood road exploded. Jesse had gotten home from Kanata Village just before 6 p.m. when he heard a loud bang and screams. He said he ran outside and saw smoke and the vehicle. “People were standing on the road. Then I noticed the car was catching on fire. So I grabbed my fire extinguisher because I noticed there was a baby still in the car.” said McAulay. He said he ran across Chiefswood Road while someone called 911. McAulay said another man, Martin Burning-Bomberry, 17, a McKinnon Park student from…

