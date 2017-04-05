Two Six Nations men rescue baby from burning car

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Jesse McAulay doesn’t see himself as a hero . But along with another man he risked his life Sunday evening to save a baby from a burning car just seconds before the single vehicle rollover on Chiefswood road exploded. Jesse had gotten home from Kanata Village just before 6 p.m. when he heard a loud bang and screams. He said he ran outside and saw smoke and the vehicle. “People were standing on the road. Then I noticed the car was catching on fire. So I grabbed my fire extinguisher because I noticed there was a baby still in the car.” said McAulay. He said he ran across Chiefswood Road while someone called 911. McAulay said another man, Martin Burning-Bomberry, 17, a McKinnon Park student from…
Related Posts
Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized
April 5, 2017 83
Six Nations mother and three children hospitalized after single vehicle crash, second major crash in four…
Six Nations Police in collision with taxi
April 5, 2017 82
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Six Nations Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident Friday,…