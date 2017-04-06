Six Nations Man Charged With Theft Of Tow Truck

On April 4, 2017 shortly before 3:30 p.m. a BPS traffic officer was conducting speed enforcement on Lynden Road. A truck was observed speeding in excess of 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit of 50 km/hr. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The truck continued travelling at a high rate of speed east bound on Lynden Road towards Garden Ave. The Officer observed the truck appear to lose control of the truck where Lynden Road turns into Garden Avenue and the truck crossed over the centre line travelling in the west bound lane and then appeared to gain control and travelled back in the east bound lane. The officer observed that the truck was a tow truck and the back tow cable was not attached to the rear of the vehicle and was swinging three to four feet in either direction. The truck turned onto Sinclair Boulevard and the officer followed anticipating the vehicle was going to come to a stop; however the vehicle made a quick U-turn cutting off other vehicles, failed to stop for a red light and continued on south bound on Garden Avenue. Due to the dangerous manner in which the truck was being operated and that the road conditions were wet and poor, the officer did not pursue the truck. A few minutes later another officer travelling on Colborne Street East observed the tow truck parked at a business on Colborne Street and County Road 18. The accused was observed a short distance from the truck and was arrested. The trucks ignition had been tampered with however had not been reported stolen at the initial interaction. While police were waiting for the truck to be towed information was received from Hamilton PS that the truck had since been reported stolen to their service.

The accused Jason Stuart WHITE, 31 years of Ohsweken is charged with;

1. Disqualified Drive x8.

2. Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

3. Flight from Police.

4. Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

5. Refuse to Provide Breath Sample.

6. Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

7. Possession of Stolen Property over $5000.

8. Breach of Probation x2.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice