Alberta government launches pilot projects for low cost childcare

By Dean Bennett

THE CANADIAN PRESS

EDMONTON -Alberta is investing $10 million on pilot projects for childcare that will cost parents $25 a day.

Premier Rachel Notley says the program will begin at 22 non-profit centres throughout the province.

“When young Albertans consider starting a family, whether or not they can afford childcare shouldn’t be top on the list of reasons why they can’t start a family,” Notley told reporters Thursday at a downtown daycare.

“A government that is focused on making life better for regular families can’t ignore issues like these.”

The plan follows an NDP campaign promise in the 2015 to create broad-based $25-a-day care.

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee said the projects will guide the government on the best model to use when it broadens the service.

“This is about showing what a site that delivers quality, affordable, accessible childcare would look like,” and putting it with the 22 facilities to see how it goes and see whether there would be any changes.

Larivee said the plan to is expand the program as finances become available.

“We absolutely recognize there are far more families in this province that can utilize this,” she said.

The centres are spread out around the province, in cities and rural areas.

They will offer almost 1,300 childcare spaces, and will fill gaps in service such as providing flexible hours and care for special needs children.

The centres will support a variety of families, including immigrants and refugees, First Nations, and those on low incomes

About 119 new staff will be hired and it’s expected the program will give 357 Albertans the childcare they need to enter the workforce.

Opposition Wildrose member Jason Nixon said they will watch the pilot project closely.

“Ultimately when we’re done this process we have to end up with a daycare process that works for as many Albertans as possible,”

said Nixon.

On Wednesday, Notley announced funding to expand a school meal or snack program in every publicly funded school district starting in

2017-18 at a cost of $10 million.

The Alberta government introduced the program in the fall of 2016 in 14 school boards at a total cost of $3.5 million.

The province says right now 5,000 students in 33 Alberta schools are receiving a meal or snack each day.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said Wednesday he wants to see more details on the nutrition program but said overall costs need to be contained given that Alberta is running multibillion-dollar budget deficits.

Notley responded Thursday, rhetorically asking why the Wildrose wants tax reductions that would aid well-to-do families, but is on the fence over subsidizing school nutrition.

“That choice goes to character,” said Notley.

