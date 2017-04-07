Daily
National News

Alberta woman who had murder charges stayed facing new charges in stabbing

April 7, 2017 53 views

MAPLE CREEK, Sask.-A southern Alberta woman who had murder charges stayed after years in prison is facing new charges.

RCMP say officers went to hospital in Maple Creek, Sask., to deal with a stabbing victim on Wednesday night.

Connie Oakes and Ricky Rock Thunder, both of the Nekaneet First Nation, have been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and other charges.

Oakes and Wendy Scott were convicted of second-degree murder after Casey Armstrong was found stabbed in the bathtub of his mobile home in Medicine Hat in May 2011.

Last year, the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered new trials for both women after Scott, who has a low IQ and cognitive difficulties, retracted her confession and testimony.

The Crown then stayed the charges against both women.

