Grand River Conservation Audthority Advisory: Exercise extreme caution around all water bodies

GRAND RIVER CONSERVATION AUTHORITY
April 6, 2017
Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety
Rivers rise as rainfall event moves through the watershed
Rivers and streams throughout the watershed are responding to widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours. Between 10 and 20 mm of rain has fallen since late Wednesday evening. Up to 15 mm of additional rainfall is expected Thursday evening, transitioning to snow overnight and into Friday morning. River levels are already high due to rainfall earlier in the week and saturated ground conditions.
This rainfall event may result in the flooding of low lying areas but is not expected to result in major flooding. Stream and river levels will continue to rise today and remain high through the weekend.
Stay Safe
The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses at this time.
Conditions will be monitored as this weather system moves through the watershed. This message is in effect until Monday, April 10th unless updated messages are issued.
More information
- For more information on flows, weather and reservoir conditions see the River Data section of the GRCA website.
- Safety information for parents and children is available in the GRCA’s River Safety Rules
- More information on the flood warning system is available on the GRCA website.
- Receive GRCA flood messages by e-mail by subscribing through the GRCA website.
- Follow GRCA flood messages on Twitter at grca_flood_msg.
- More information about how the GRCA manages floods is available in the Flooding section of the website.
