Daily
National News

Heiltsuk First Nation says oil spill underlines lack of federal commitment

April 7, 2017 107 views

VANCOUVER- The federal government is harshly criticized in a report from a British Columbia First Nation into the sinking of a tug in the waters off the renowned Great Bear Rainforest last year.

The Chief of the Heiltsuk First Nation says residents are concerned diesel fuel from a sunken tug could have devastating long-term effects on their economy and environment .(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

The Heiltsuk First Nation report says failures in Canada’s emergency response measures were evident within hours of the grounding of the Nathan E. Stewart on Oct. 13, 2016.

The report examines the first 48 hours of the emergency, which began when the vessel pushing an empty barge hit rocks west of Bella Bella, causing a spill of more than 110,000 litres of diesel.

The report says the Transportation Safety Board and ship’s owner Kirby Corporation repeatedly refused to provide details about the ship’s log, black box, crew training or history, while spill response materials were unavailable and there was confusion over who was in charge.

Chief Marilyn Slett says the Heiltsuk signed an agreement with the federal government, providing for joint decision-making over land and marine resources, but they were never consulted about issues that could have averted the spill or reduced its effects.

She says the way the federal government handled this situation does not reflect the approach it says it wants to take in developing a nation-to-nation relationship.

A salvage barge helps recover the submerged-tug

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Alberta woman who had murder charges stayed facing new charges in stabbing

April 7, 2017 54

MAPLE CREEK, Sask.-A southern Alberta woman who had murder charges stayed after years in prison is…

Read more
Daily

B.C. woman guilty of killing great grandson’s mom after parenting argument

April 7, 2017 54

By Andrea Peacock, Kelowna Daily Courier THE CANADIAN PRESS KELOWNA, B.C.- A Penticton, B.C., woman has…

Read more

Leave a Reply