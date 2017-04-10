Man faces murder charge in First Natin woman’s 2016 disappearance

WINNIPEG-Police in Winnipeg say they’ve made an arrest and a man faces a murder charge in the case of a woman who disappeared last year.

Christine Wood, from Oxford House First Nation, was last seen by family in Winnipeg on Aug. 19.

The 21-year-old was in the city with her parents to accompany a relative to a medical appointment.

She never came back to her downtown hotel room after going out that night.

Police say in a news release that a 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

They did not release his name, and say more details will be provided at a news conference on Monday.

Wood’s parents made an emotional public plea in September for help finding their daughter.

Calls and texts to her cellphone went unanswered following her disappearance and George and Melinda Wood said it was very unlike her.

Wood was a former University of Winnipeg student.

At the time of her disappearance, police said she was facing some “personal challenges” and may be associating with people living high-risk lifestyles.

