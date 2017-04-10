Police

Brant County Man Charged With Stolen Vehicle

April 10, 2017 589 views

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – A County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by a concerned citizen who noticed a suspicious vehicle on Mulholland Drive in Paris in the County of Brant at approximately 11:15 p.m. on April 5, 2017

The Grey 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe which was confirmed stolen was located and as a result of the investigation 27-year-old Justin SARDELLA of the County of Brant has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

 

  • Possession of Stolen Property over $5000
  • Obstructing Justice
  • Personation with intent to avoid arrest
  • Failing to comply with recognizance of bail x 2

He will appear in The Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges.

Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

