Burtch lands placed in Six Nations Band Council corporation

Six Nations Band Council is now holding the 381 acres of “Burtch” lands, negotiated for return to Six Nations by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, (HCCC) in a federal corporation under the band’s control.

The band council announced Monday Ontario had transferred the title of the lands in late March to a federal corporation set up by the band council. Little is known about the corporation or who the trustees are. The announcement only says the corporation will hold the land for the people of Six Nations “as represented by the Elected Council.”

The announcement said the lands will be held in the corporation until, “it can officially be added to Six Nations of the Grand River Territory” under the Federal Government’s Additions to Reserve policy. Under the policy reserve lands are deemed Crown lands. The policy says “a reserve is a parcel of land where legal title is held by the Crown (Government of Canada), for the use and benefit of a particular First Nation.”

The announcement says all land transfer costs including payment of property taxes until the land has been deemed “reserve land” and becomes tax exempt, will be paid by the province.

The announcement said the land will be used for agricultural purposes. The lands formerly held the Burtch Correctional Institute and have been undergoing remediation.

The lands were negotiated for return to Six Nations by Mohawk Chief Allen MacNaughton during the 2006 Reclamation. MacNaughton, lead negotiator, for the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, had negotiated the land’s return to the Haudenosaunee in the same stature as it left, as Haudenosaunee land, not reserve/crown lands. It was one of five parcels of land Ontario had agreed to return to the Haudenosaunee in return for the barricades coming down during the 200 Reclamation that saw the Douglas Creek Estate’s housing development reclaimed by Six Nations people. A handful of Six Nations people had been protesting at the site until April of 2006 when the OPP moved in on a sleeping camp in the early mornings, at gun point, arresting individuals. The camp site was made up largely of women and children at the time. The OPP move sparked a huge protest from Six Nations people by the thousands descending on the site to retake the property, Highway Six and the Caledonia By pass were blocked. The protest went on for the entire summer still noting it as the longest standing indigenous stand off in Canada. The other remaining properties are now largely home to solar and wind farms and have not been returned to Six Nations.

The HCCC has since advertised for farmers to farm the land and signed a five year lease with local a local farmer, Kris Hill, who has been farming the lands for the past two years. Turtle Island News has learned Elected Chief Ava Hill may have given the local Six Nations Farmers Association permission to farm the same lands that are already being farmed. No band council public notice seeking tenders to farm the lands has gone out. Elected Chief Hill has refused any comment to Turtle Island News.

Bu

Add Your Voice