Feds change policy to ensure women giving birth away from reserve aren’t alone

April 10, 2017 106 views

By Kristy Kirkup

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ottawa is going to start footing the bill to allow someone to accompany pregnant indigenous women when they leave their communities to give birth.

Health Minister Jane Philpott says she’s changing an “extremely unhelpful” policy after hearing “loud and clear” from indigenous health experts.

Under the previous policy, indigenous women who couldn’t prove a medical need for an escort were forced to travel alone in order to have their baby.

Philpott says northern Manitoba doctors told her of women who were so terrified to travel alone that they would hide to avoid having their pregnancy discovered.

Dr. Michael Kirlew, a family physician who has served Wapekeka First Nation for the past decade, welcomes the change, but says it took the federal government too long to make it.

Kirlew says having a support person in pregnancy is associated with a number of positive health outcomes.

