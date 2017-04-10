Six Nations Man Charged With Impaired Driving

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged an 18-year-old male after investigating a traffic complaint at an Argyle Street South, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Saturday April 8, 2017 at 5:46 a.m., OPP, responded to Argyle Street South for a traffic complaint where a concerned citizen reported the driver of a motor vehicle appeared to be intoxicated.

The vehicle was located and officers investigated.

Officers spoke with the male driver and a road side screening device indicated the driver was over the legal limit.

The driver was subsequently arrested.

OPP has charged 18-year-old Anthony WHITE-SAULT of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with:

Care or Control of a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

He is to appear in Provincial Court Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charge.

If convicted, offenders are subject to penalties under the Criminal Code of Canada including a fine or jail time as well as a driving prohibition.

“The OPP would like to thank the concerned citizen who contacted police. There will be zero tolerance for anyone that decides to operate any motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol.” – Constable Rod LeClair, Haldimand County OPP.

