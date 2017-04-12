Bail program funding increasing and coming to Six Nations

Ontario is expanding the bail verification and supervision program provided by St Leonard’s in Brantford, to Haldimand and Norfolk Counties, increasing supervision and support for low-risk individuals before trial, providing more funding to the existing Brantford program and is working with the Six Nations Elected council to develop and deliver an indigenous bail verification and supervision program services to Six Nations people and other indigenous people on Six Nations and in the Brantford and Cayuga areas. Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi made the announcement Monday in Brantford before touring the Six Nations fire department….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice