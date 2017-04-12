Local News

Burtch lands placed in Six Nations Band Council Corporation

April 12, 2017 20 views

Six Nations Band Council is now holding the 381 acres of “Burtch” lands, negotiated for return to Six Nations by the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, (HCCC) in a federal corporation under the band’s control. The band council announced Monday Ontario had transferred the title of the lands in late March to a federal corporation set up by the band council. Little is known about the corporation or who the trustees are. The announcement only says the corporation will hold the land for the people of Six Nations “as represented by the Elected Council.” The announcement said the lands will be held in the corporation until, “it can officially be added to Six Nations of the Grand River Territory” under the Federal Government’s Additions to Reserve policy. Under the policy reserve…

