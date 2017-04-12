Local News

Declaring emergency joint effort

April 12, 2017 27 views

Declaring a state of emergency may no longer be  a one person decision.  In the past the Six Nations Elected Chief had sole authority to declare a community state of emergency. Now,  the band’s Committee of the Whole  is recommending the decision be made in conjunction with the band’s Emergency Control Group.   Director of Policy and Communications, Murray Maracle suggested the change at the COW April 3rd meeting The proposed change would have to be approved by the elected council at their next meeting….

