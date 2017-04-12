Daily
Father of Manitoba woman believed murdered says he wants to know where body is

April 12, 2017 69 views

WINNIPEG -The father of a woman Winnipeg police believe was murdered says his family has no comfort because her body has not been found.

George Wood wants whoever killed his daughter to come forward and reveal where her remains are.

Christine Wood disappeared last August after leaving her downtown Winnipeg hotel to go out for the evening.

The 21-year-old had travelled from her home community of Oxford House First Nation to accompany a relative to a medical appointment.

Police on Monday charged Brett Ronald Overby, who is 30, with second-degree murder.

A few hundred people marched through Winnipeg today as part of a vigil for Wood.

Her parents fought back tears as they stopped in front of the house where she is believed to have been killed.

 

