HDI “strategic victory”, Men’s Fire Members Class Action ordered to hearing

HAMILTON- An Ontario Superior Court Justice has denied another attempt by two members of the Six Nations Men’s Fire to stall a hearing on their own motions seeking to certify a $100 million class action suit. Justice Carpenter-Gunn denied the request Tuesday and set the case to go ahead within the next two weeks. It was the third attempt by the Men’s Fire to put their own case on hold. The court decision is being hailed as a “strategic victory” for the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) by HCCC legal adviser Aaron Detlor who is among those named in the motions. “We are prepared to go ahead. They have no evidence to prove their claims. No lawyer that I have talked to has agreed that they have any kind of a case.”…



